The gift of time
by Ploum on 2023-11-10
Maintaining a free software project is spending years of your life to solve a problem that would have taken several hours or even days without the software.
Which is, joke aside, an incredible contribution to the common good.
The time saved is multiplied by the number of users and quickly compound. They are saving time without the need to exchange their own time.
Free software offers free time, free life extension to many human living now and maybe in the future.
Instead of contributing to the economy, free software developers contribute to humanity. To the global progress.
Free software is about making our short lifetimes a common good instead of an economical product.
